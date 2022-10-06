Karachi’s curse

The infrastructure of Karachi was not in a good state to begin with, but the recent monsoon spell has taken the damage and deterioration to another level. There’s still rainwater and sewerage water on many busy roads in the Korangi, Landhi and Karachi Port areas. A 30 minute journey from Landhi to Saddar now takes an hour. In addition, accidents are frequent due to the huge potholes on the roads, they damage the vehicles and many bikers get injured because of them.

I humbly request the provincial administration to look into this matter and issue funds for the repair and restoration of Karachi’s infrastructure. The people of the city are suffering from a lack of facilities despite contributing more in taxes than anywhere else in Pakistan.

Farhat Bakht

Karachi