CITY PULSE

Once Upon a Time in Pakistan

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation’s Centre of Biomedical Ethics & Culture is hosting a discussion by investigative journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood on poetry, politics and people of the ’70s. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Pakistan’, the event will be held at 3pm on October 8. Contact cbec.siut@gmail.com or 021-99216957 for registration.

Appointments & Disappointments with History

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Risham Syed. Titled ‘Appointments & Disappointments with History’, the show will run at the gallery until today (Thursday). Contact 021-35861523 for more information.