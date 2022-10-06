KMC to use technology to improve its revenue recovery: Wahab

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to use modern technology to improve and secure its assets and boost its revenue so that all matters can be conducted in a transparent manner.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday that the markets managed by the KMC would be improved in order to increase the tax recovery. “The estate department should prepare complete data in this regard and the staff assigned the recovery of taxes must be made active. Special arrangements have been made for cleanliness in KMC markets. Meetings will be held regularly to review the performance of the KMC’s estate department,” he said this while presiding over a follow-up meeting on the estate department in his office.

KMC Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Estate Samira Hussain and Director Estate Imran Siddiqui were also present. Barrister Wahab said revenue recovery is very essential and the estate department has a central position in this regard. “No productive work can be done without improving the revenue collection situation in any institution,” he said and directed the relevant officers to improve the efficiency of their departments.

The administrator said efforts would continue at all levels to restore infrastructure and increase civic amenities in the city. He said modern technology should be used to improve and secure the assets of the KMC so that all matters could be conducted in a transparent manner.

Wahab directed the estate department to get regular work reports from its recovery officers, and based on this, strategies must be prepared for the future. He said the revenue from KMC markets would be spent on the improvement of the city. He remarked that the KMC revenue would increase and help the institution stand on its feet.