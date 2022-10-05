Uplift projects to be completed in time: PM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Tuesday said the mega development projects launched by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Hazara division would be completed in time.

“The federal government is committed to serving the country as we will execute the development schemes as per schedule. And the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to even pay salaries to its employees in time,” he was speaking at the reception extended by his party’s workers in Balakot on Tuesday.

The people welcomed Sardar Yousuf in Garhi Habibullah, Mahandri, Paras, Shawal, Kawai and other places on his arrival for the first time after assuming the office as special assistant to the prime minister.

Sardar Yousuf said that the PTI government, which came into power some 10 years ago in the province in the name of change, had spent its entire resources on its party’s so-called campaigns against the federal government and deprived people of prosperity and development.

“The PTI government shattered the country’s economy as it did in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but our government has been adopting austerity measures to bring it back to the per 2018 position,” he said.