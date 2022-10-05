ANF command conference held

Rawalpindi: 31st Command Conference was held at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI (M), Director General ANF.
The conference was attended by all Regional Directorate Commanders and Senior Staff Officers of ANF Headquarters, the spokesman for the ANF said Tuesday. Matters pertaining to Enforcement, Intelligence, Assets Investigation, Prosecution, Mass Awareness, Finance, Administration and Infrastructure development were discussed in the conference.
