Federal govt has done nothing for Punjab: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to the CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's consulting a judicial fugitive on important national issues is a security risk for the country and the prime minister's office.

He said that the gang of thieves has been in power for the past four months, and the one who was supposed to be indicted has become a leader, but not for long. These views were expressed by Omer Sarfaraz Cheema along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Anti-Corruption Brig (R) Musadiq Abbasi during a press conference here Tuesday. Cheema said the federal government has not yet taken any practical step for the people of Punjab. He said that there is a contradiction in the words and actions of Shehbaz Sharif. During the recent floods, Punjab government did an excellent job of rescue and relief despite limited resources.

On the other hand, 'Shehbaz government' has come down to enmity with the people of Punjab, as federal government has not yet taken any practical step for the people of Punjab. Despite Punjab's request, Islamabad did not allow the purchase of wheat, the adviser said. He said that Imran Khan served the people sincerely for three and a half years. He not only equipped the people with real political freedom but also broke the idols of fear in the nation. He said that PDM pushed the country into inflation and economic quagmire, then issued false statements of 65pc reduction in electricity prices.