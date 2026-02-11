Texas father guns down daughter after heated Trump argument

A young woman was shot dead by her alcoholic father during a heated row about Donald Trump while visiting him in Texas.

23-year-old Lucy Harrison died after her father Kris Harrison opened fire inside his home in a Dallas suburb following an argument about the US president.

Her death, which happened on January 10, 2025, only surfaced publicly a year later because, under English law, sudden deaths of British citizens in a foreign country must be examined at a UK inquest.

Proceedings at Warrington Coroner’s Court in Cheshire heard Lucy had travelled to the United States with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, to visit her father over the holidays. She worked for a fashion company in the UK.

According to the BBC, Littler told the court Kris had a history of alcohol abuse and had previously attended rehab. Lucy had often clashed with him over his drinking and his gun ownership.

On the morning of the shooting, the pair were discussing Trump when the conversation became emotional. Littler said Lucy grew upset during the exchange and went upstairs.

He told the court Kris then took Lucy by the hand and led her into his bedroom. Moments later, he heard a loud bang.

"I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor,” Littler said. “Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense."

In a written statement, Kris Harrison said they had been watching a news report about gun crime when he mentioned owning a firearm and asked if she wanted to see it.

He retrieved a handgun from his bedside cabinet and claimed the weapon discharged as he lifted it.

"As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell," he said.

He admitted he had been drinking that day, consuming around 500ml of wine, and described it as a brief relapse triggered by emotional stress.

The inquest into Lucy’s death is continuing.