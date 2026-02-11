Andrew, Sarah Ferguson quietly adopts new strategy to control public narrative

Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are said to be adopting a new public strategy as they quietly reshape how their relationship is presented publically amid Jeffrey Epstein fallout.

According to Radar Online, the former couple is moving away from their image as the “most friendly divorced couple.”

An insider revealed that the shift comes as Andrew and Fergie were stripped of their royal titles with King Charles throwing them out of the Royal Lodge.

"What is happening now represents a decisive break from the carefully maintained image of Andrew and Sarah as an unusually close, harmonious divorced couple,” the source said.

They added, “That narrative simply no longer reflects reality. For a long time, Sarah and Andrew benefited from presenting themselves as a united pair, even after their marriage ended.

“But circumstances have shifted dramatically. Andrew's collapse in standing has altered the calculation, and Sarah is now focusing on how she secures her own future rather than continuing to shield him."

As for Andrew, they said not having Fergie’s support is painful for him. "For years, they defined themselves by presenting a divorce that appeared unlike any other in the royal family.”

"That sense of exceptionality was central to how they were perceived, but it no longer aligns with their current reality."

However, they noted that the former Duchess of York “understands that rebuilding her life requires movement and change.

"Remaining too closely aligned with Andrew, in the current climate, risks preventing her from making any meaningful progress with her life."