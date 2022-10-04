‘Awareness vital to eliminate drug addiction from society’

Islamabad:Initially, drug addiction either begins in fun, for momentary pleasure, or just to get acceptable in a particular social circle, but it surly ends up to devastate the ill-fated individual as well his/her family.

Experts believe that Pakistan’s goal to become a drug-free society can be achieved through creating awareness at the grassroots level against the deadly addiction. It is possible to achieve the goal when people get the ability to understand the repercussions of addiction to save the future of the coming generations. Therefore, Pakistan is striving hard to eliminate drugs to achieve the set goal of a "Drug-Free Society" besides vigorously executing its globally assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination. For this purpose, nationwide "Anti-Drug Awareness Campaigns" are launched across society in collaboration with public and private educational institutions to keep the younger generation safe and away from the curse.

“The campaigns are aimed at creating awareness among students and citizens about the lethality of drugs and measures for its prevention,” a senior official of the Ministry of Narcotics Control told APP. He said the youth was Pakistan’s greatest asset, which constituted 66% of the population. They are our future and we have to protect them from the harms of drug addiction. Protecting the country’s youth and the future generation from the menace was inevitable for the prosperous future of Pakistan, he said, adding To protect our youth, the ANF is working tirelessly in coordination with other law enforcing agencies of Pakistan.

The Spokesperson of ANF said the department was playing a leading role in mass awareness and community participation programs to educate the people against drug abuse. “We are constantly putting our efforts at the national and international level.” He stressed the concerted efforts by all the quarters concerned to fight the menace of drug addiction, particularly among youth. The force was sparing no effort in carrying out its duties and protecting the young generation from the dangers of drugs, he said We pledge to carry forward our manifesto with utmost determination, sincerity, and devotion.