 
close
Tuesday October 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Apca stages pen-down strike today

By PR
October 04, 2022

LAHORE:All Pakistan Clerk Association (Apca) Excise Punjab-chapter is staging a pen-down strike across the province today (Tuesday).Earlier, it had held a meeting chaired by its provincial president Chaudhry Abu Huraira and decided that if the demands of clerks were ignored, they would stage a protest on October 4.

Comments