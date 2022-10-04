Jauhar house burgled

A gang of robbers made off with cash, foreign currency and jewellery during a house robbery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 3 on Monday. Three armed men entered the bungalow through the main gate and held the family hostage at gunpoint. The robbers took away cash in local and foreign currencies, around 16 tolas of gold, and a DVR system.

Stray bullet victim

A minor girl who was hit by a stray bullet a couple of days ago succumbed to the gunshot wound on Monday. Shah Latif police said two-year-old Sanam, daughter of Adeel Khan, was hit by a stray bullet while she was asleep in the courtyard of her house in Quaidabad.

She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The police said the doctors had removed the bullet but the girl could not survive. The family refused to register a case, but the police registered the case on behalf of the state against an unknown person.