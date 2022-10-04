Despite existing PSPA: Punjab govt prepares bill for Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD: Despite establishing the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) since 2015, the provincial government has prepared a bill for establishing Punjab Ehsaas Programme, creating more bureaucratic layers and duplication of institutions at the cost of national exchequer but for achieving the same objectives.

If analysed both the laws related to Punjab Social Protection Authority which was already enacted and now the upcoming Punjab Ehsas Programme bill 2022, the function of both the institutions are the same and even the language of both the laws possess many similarities.

It simply indicates that another institution will be created on the pattern of the federal government but in the Centre, there is no Authority to discharge the same responsibilities. Both the Authority and the Ehsas Programme will be run under the supervision of the Planning and Development Department.

There is a chief executive officer of Authority and there will be the same post for Ehsas Programme. In addition, there will be similar committees and councils in both the institutions having the same members.

Top official sources told The News in background discussions after sharing official documents that the Punjab Social Protection Authority was formed through an Act in 2015 to provide a comprehensive, efficient, effective and inclusive social protection system to the poor and vulnerable in Punjab.

The government shall establish the authority to be called the Punjab Social Protection Authority for carrying out the purposes of this Act. (2) The authority shall be a body corporate, having perpetual succession and a common seal with power to acquire, hold and dispose of property and shall by the said name sue and be sued.

The Authority may constitute a Social Protection Coordination Committee consisting of such members as the Authority may notify. (2) The Social Protection Coordination Committee shall coordinate with the federal government or other agencies for functional linkage between the federal and provincial government s initiatives in various social sectors and the Committee shall supervise and oversee any joint ventures or mutually identified programmes.

There shall be a chief executive officer and a deputy chief executive officer of the Authority to be appointed by the government. The chief executive officer, deputy chief executive officer, and other employees of the Authority shall be deemed to be public servants. No suit, prosecution or any other legal proceedings shall lie against the Authority, the chairperson, the chief executive officer, any member, officer, servant, expert or consultant of the Authority, in respect of anything done or intended to be done in good faith under this Act.

Under the Ehsas Programme bill 2022, the Punjab government has proposed a bill to provide for the establishment of the Punjab Ehsaas Programme. Whereas, it is necessary to provide for the establishment of the Punjab Ehsaas Programme as a new umbrella social protection and poverty alleviation programme of the government to develop new programmes and to reform, reorganise and consolidate the existing initiatives of poverty alleviation and social protection in Punjab to optimise their effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness.

The objective and purposes of the Programme shall be to develop new programmes and reform, reorganise and consolidate the existing initiatives involving poverty alleviation and social protection to optimise their effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness, to promote the social and economic well-being of the people; provide an integrated policy and strategy for new as well as existing poverty alleviation and social protection programmes in order to reduce gaps and eliminate overlaps, so that deserving persons are equitably assisted, and resources are optimally utilised for socio-economic uplift of the poor.

The CEO may appoint such employees as he may consider necessary on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the regulations. The employees of the Programme shall be deemed to be public servants within the meaning of section 21 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (XLV of 1860).