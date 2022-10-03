Commemorating independence

The State Bank of Pakistan recently issued a commemorative Rupees 75 note to mark 75 years of independence. It’s a beautifully designed banknote, showcasing the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. The note also emphasizes the nation’s commitment to fight climate change through the Markhor and Deodar trees included on the reverse side of the note.

Furthermore, the SBP has issued this banknote as a legal tender, allowing it to be used for financial transactions throughout the country.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi