Democratic recipe

It is unfortunate to note that the future of democracy in Pakistan is likely to remain dark because it fails to meet certain prerequisites needed for democracy to thrive. These include a high rate of literacy and education, a post-feudal society, a free and impartial media and economic prosperity.

In order to ensure a more democratic and stable future, we must address all these issues. If we fail to do so, our country will continue to be ruled in an authoritarian manner and instability and lack of progress will be the norm.

Waqar Jamali

Jaffarabad