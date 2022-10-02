ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon a joint sitting of parliament on October 6 (Thursday) to start the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly. The decision to book PTI Chairman Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution may also be discussed in the sitting or in the National Assembly session that will commence next Monday (October 10).

The question of audio leaks would be the hottest subject to come under discussion at the outset of session. With this, hectic parliamentary activities will be starting later this week. The presidential address to the joint sitting will be made on Thursday as the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs has been asked to work out the presidential address that would be delivered ostensibly by President Alvi.

The notification for summoning the joint sitting of two houses of parliament would be issued by Monday. The flood situation would come up for discussion while the role of respective governments and some leaders will come under scrutiny.

Highly-placed parliamentary sources told The News here Saturday that Aiwan-e-Sadr hasn’t been consulted yet about the address. In case the president shows unwillingness to deliver the speech to be provided by the government, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would be requested to address the joint sitting in capacity of acting president. The sources pointed out that the parliamentary year was concluded seven weeks ago on August 13 and the upcoming session will be the first of the last year of National Assembly. The session will be starting amid speculations of PTI returning to the House, which they quit on April 11 after the adoption of No Trust Move by the NA.

The sources said the PTI is keen to find a way to have its say on certain issues, especially on the appointment of a caretaker administration that will be in place in the third quarter of next year. The PTI and its chairman are keen to avail benefits of being the parliamentary opposition; the majority of its members have been asking the leadership not to quit the assembly. In the meanwhile, legal experts are of the view that the decision pertaining to registration of a case under Article 6 of the Constitution isn’t the business of any of the parliament houses. The government through the federal cabinet would take the final decision in the matter. The issue could be discussed in the two houses of parliament with the permission of the Chair.