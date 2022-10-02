Man arrested for maligning institutions

ISLAMABAD: The FIA Cybercrime Wing has unearthed another fake social media account being used to malign the national institutions of the country. The FIA has nabbed Mian Naeem from Kamonki, Gujranwala, over charges of running a fake Twitter account in the name of actress Syra Yousaf.

The account was being used for flaring up a hate campaign against national institutions since 2019 reportedly on the behest of the PTI social media team. After being taken into custody, Mian Naeem confessed to his crime.

In his confessional video, Naeem admitted that he had been running a fake Twitter account in name of the actress under instructions from the PTI social media team’. He said his propaganda tweets from the fake account would attract huge responses and encouragement.

In the video, he admitted his criminal act and requested for pardon from the national institutions. Mian Naeem will be tried in a court under cybercrime laws, which entail a punishment of seven years of rigorous imprisonment.