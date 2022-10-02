LWMC sets up Facilitation Centre

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established a Facilitation Centre at the Thokar Niaz Baig workshop in order to resolve the issues of employees and facilitate them.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider inaugurated the Facilitation Centre on Saturday and stated that the purpose of setting up the Facilitation Centre was to provide all the information to the employees regarding their welfare. LWMC was always committed to the welfare of its employees, she said and adding that the workers were an asset for the company and their welfare was among the priorities of LWMC.

She said that the health of the workers participating in the cleaning cannot be ignored in any case, all information related to EOBI and social security will be provided to the employees at the Facilitation Centre, she said. CEO LWMC maintained that the Facilitation Centre can also be contacted for issues related to the attendance of employees including training and development. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider further said that all issues related to the attendance and leaves of workers will be addressed promptly at the Facilitation Centre. Better service delivery can be ensured only by timely resolution of workers' problems, she said.

Furthermore, in the last board meeting, the amount given for the burial of workers was increased from Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. The LWMC management handed over the amount announced on the death of its worker Nadeem Hanif, who was serving in the LWMC head office for the last 5 years. LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry announced to give a job to the deceased’s widow and in this regard, he said that our workers are our asset, and all possible measures are being taken for the welfare of the workers.