Young addicts

It is a sad fact that more and more young people are indulging in narcotics abuse these days. It is an alarming phenomenon. These young people might ruin their health and end up suffering from chronic diseases. According to a 2013 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report, there are approximately 7.6 million drug addicts in Pakistan. The number has likely gone up since then.

The government should introduce heavy penalties and severe punishment for those people who are trafficking in narcotics, especially those selling them to young people. If our youth are addicted to narcotics, our nation can never make progress.

Habiba Siraj

Karachi