Gold gains Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,000 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs857 to Rs125,600.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,661 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.