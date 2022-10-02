Motiwala calls for unity on Karachi business issues

KARACHI: The business and industrial community should exhibit complete unity and discipline under Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) umbrella to lead to resolving issues businesses face in the city, Zubair Motiwala, chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of KCCI said on Saturday.

“If we all stand united and raise one voice, the government simply cannot keep our issues unresolved and will surely pay special attention to our recommendations,” Motiwala urged speaking at the 61st annual general meeting of the chamber.

He was of the view that the government should change its priorities for the energy sector with a view to ensure sustainable progress of the industries.

“The gas supply to industries has to given top priority instead prioritising the domestic consumers,” he said.

Motiwala added that the infrastructure along with law and order situation should be improved to accelerate industrial activities.

“It will create massive employment opportunities and help in dealing with rising lawlessness and poverty.”

He termed shutting down of gas supply to industries imprudent, saying the closure or limited activities of industries because of gas crises along with high cost of doing business would discourage industrialisation and pave a way for smuggling through misuse of Afghan Transit Trade and other sources.

“The government has to create an enabling business environment otherwise, under the prevailing circumstances and policies being pursued, we don’t see any likelihood of prosperity in the country but a more downfall is clearly visible.”

He also showed discontent on imposition of fuel adjustment charge and fixed charge in power bills, and over loadshedding in industrial areas.

“KE has resorted to carrying out load shedding in industrial areas from 12am to 8:00am, which doesn’t make any sense at all as this is the time when electricity consumption at industries is the lowest.”

He also urged exporters to focus on value addition, saying it was the only way to improve the country’s exports. Exporting cotton, yarn, grey cloths and other raw materials would never prove favorable for the economy so focus should be on exporting finished goods, he emphasised.

While urging the newly elected office bearers of the chamber to pay attention to taxation issues, BMG chairman advised to allocate two rooms at KCCI where officials of several government departments could be made available every day to amicably resolve EOBI, SSESSI, income tax, sales tax and other issues.

Vice chairman of BMG Anjum Nisar also stressed on the new team to to push hard for resolving the infrastructure issue of Karachi and urge the government to devise policies, which could result in boosting the exports and help in resolving the economic crises being faced by the country.