Ashrafi confirms content of second audio leak

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has suggested the most important persons in the PTI government should be asked if there actual was a conspiracy against former PM Imran Khan. “Five top ministers of Imran’s cabinet should tell on oath if they were sure of US regime change conspiracy against Imran’s government”, Maulana Ashrafi said.

Speaking in the Geo News programme “Jirga”, Special Representative to former PM Imran on Religious Harmony confirmed the authenticity of latest leaked audio on the diplomatic cipher. He told Saleem Safi, host of the programme, he was present in the meeting on the cable whose discussion was leaked in the second audio leak.

Tahir Ashrafi said PM Imran, referring to the cipher, told the participants of the briefing he had a “terrific thing”, and he would play with it. Ashrafi also confirmed former PM told the participants they would say it was a letter, as people could not understand what a cipher was. The former PM said he would not like anyone to name the US while talking about the regime change conspiracy, but then he himself named US impulsively, he remarked. How could a Grade-22 officer dare say he would change the cipher, asked Maulana Ashrafi. If there was any system in Pakistan that would take that person to the task, he questioned. The Geo News programme would go on air on Saturday.