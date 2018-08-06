Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as party’s nominee for the upcoming election of Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

Sharif will be up against his arch-foe Imran Khan, who is expected to win the premier’s election with a narrow lead.

The PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the post of prime minister as well as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The PML-N is being backed by a joint opposition alliance comprising PPP, MMA and ANP.

The alliance announced last week that it would field their own candidates for the posts of PM, speaker and deputy speaker.

Apart from the PML-N, PPP plans to contest the speaker’s election while MMA is eyeing deputy speaker’s position. The two parties are yet to name their respective candidates.