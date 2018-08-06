Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as party’s nominee for the upcoming election of Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

Sharif will be up against his arch-foe Imran Khan, who is expected to win the premier’s election with a narrow lead.

The PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the post of prime minister as well as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. 

The PML-N is being backed by a joint opposition alliance comprising PPP, MMA and ANP.

The alliance announced last week that it would field their own candidates for the posts of PM, speaker and deputy speaker.

Apart from the PML-N, PPP plans to contest the speaker’s election while MMA is eyeing deputy speaker’s position. The two parties are yet to name their respective candidates. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

British High Commissioner inaugurates new visa application centre

British High Commissioner inaugurates new visa application centre
Pak student’s services for student union honoured

Pak student’s services for student union honoured
Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet

Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet
Bahria Town contractors donate Rs67.5 million for SC’s dams fund

Bahria Town contractors donate Rs67.5 million for SC’s dams fund
Load More load more