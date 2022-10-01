Governor calls for promoting quality education

Islamabad: Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has stressed the urgent need of promotion of quality education besides strengthening of sustainable industrial-academia linkage to meet market oriented needs.

Addressing a 3-day vice chancellors conference here the other day on ‘Paradigm Shift in Higher Education-Hackathon Planning for Future’ jointly organised by the University of Kohsar and Education University, Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission, he said Industrial academia collaboration is must to produce students of worth contributing towards solutions of industrial sectors through their quality research.

He emphasised the need that all public sector universities must share their expertise in their areas of specialisation, work together and collaborate with each other so that faculty and students of other educational institutions could benefit in future.

He said universities should also adopt new trends of changing technologies in education systems to lace students at par with international standards.

All varsities must introduce 5-years academic calendar so that students must be knowing exact schedule of their admissions and exams to avoid loss of students, he added.

He said 5 per cent of total revenue of varsities should be allocated to support the needy students.

“We will have to infuse the spirit of character building and the highest degree of sense of responsibility among students,” Baligh remarked. He said, “We have to adopt pragmatic approach towards quality education in all areas.”

Governor Punjab said that he has identified 7 areas for consortium and universities should work on it and explore the hidden treasures of knowledge.