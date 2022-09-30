UoM praised for progress in quality teaching, research

PESHAWAR: The 47th meeting of the syndicate of the University of Malakand was held here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad chaired the meeting, said a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad said that University of Malakand had made tremendous progress in teaching and research. He said that the university was now a shining star among new universities because of the hard work of its faculty and staff.

Earlier, the participants thoroughly discussed key agenda items and approved the minutes of the 45th meeting of the syndicate, the minutes of the academic council, the issue of affiliation of public and private female institutes with Women University and minutes of the meeting of the appellate committee.

The forum also approved a mechanism for the selection of contract employees. The syndicate also approved the award of personal grade of BPS-22 to Professor Dr Rahmat Ali Khan and Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

The meeting was attended by syndicate members including Professor Dr Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, Former VC UET Peshawar/HEC nominee, Justice (Retd) Miftahuddin Khan, Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees, VC University of Peshawar, Deputy Secretary Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Muhammad Ismail, Fayaz Ahmad from HED and Ayaz Khan from Establishment Department, Miss Farrukh Naz, Principal Government Girls Degree College Adenzai, Registrar University of Malakand, Hayatullah Yusufzai, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr Fazal Hadi, Dr Sami-ur-Rahman, Shafiullah and Deans of various faculties including Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Professor Dr Mir Azam Khan, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Professor Dr Sultan Alam, Professor Dr Arab Naz and Professor Dr Nisar Ahmad.