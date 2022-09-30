Nation not to tolerate looters, bandits: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Thursday that the ‘imported’ government had imported its finance minister henceforth another spell of looting was about to begin.

He said it seemed that now only court convicts, fugitives and persons on bail were left to rule Pakistan. He said that the ‘shameful’ reception of Ishaq Dar while taking oath demanded him to commit suicide but now they are used to hearing such slogans i.e. 'thieves', 'thieves'.

He said, "We want to make it clear that now the situation is not the same as before. Imran Khan has awakened the nation. Now the nation will not tolerate looters and bandits for long." Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that PTI had become a powerful public voice against the looters, adding that was the reason why millions of people come out on a call of Imran Khan. He said that currently only Tehreek-e-Insaaf had street power in the country. He said that by the power of the people, the imported government would be sent home and the poor people would be freed from inflation and looters.