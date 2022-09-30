Cabinet body approves several projects

LAHORE:Various decisions were taken in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business with Chairman and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat in chair.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik, Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk and Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi participated. The committee approved handing over the administrative control of Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali to the administration of Erdogan Hospital. A 200-bed hospital and a nursing college were being completed at a cost of Rs 6,652 million. The meeting deferred the approval of the framework for the establishment of Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) across Punjab under the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

The Chairman Committee directed that the Department of Primary Healthcare should give further consideration to the proposed Regional Health Authorities Programme and give preference to entrusting it to local representatives.

The cabinet body approved the terms of employment of Member Punjab Labour Appellate Tribunal I Justice (retd) Erum Sajjad Gul while deciding to bring the charity programme of Pakistan Rangers Foundation under the Department of Social Welfare.

The Rangers Foundation requested that control be shifted from the federal government to the provincial level under the Eighteenth Amendment. The law will be amended to issue NOC in this regard.