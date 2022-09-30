England undecidedon Buttler

LAHORE: Stand-in captain Moeen Ali has said England would not want to take a risk with Jos Buttler with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

England white-ball captain Buttler, who has been recovering from a calf injury, has not played so far in the ongoing seven-match series against Pakistan.

Speaking at a post-match press conference on Wednesday, Moeen did not rule out the possibility of Buttler taking the reigns of the England team for the remaining two T20Is of the series, saying he had been training in the nets.

“Personally, I don’t think we’ll risk such a big player (Buttler) for us with World Cup just around the corner,” he said. “But he might wake up and say that I feel good. We know he has recovered well…So he might turn up tomorrow and say look I’m good,” he added.

“I managed to get one (six) but it was a very good last over and you can’t take anything away from him (Jamal),’ said Moeen.