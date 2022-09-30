KP beat Balochistan by 10 wickets

KARACHI: Bismillah Khan's century went in vain as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by 10 wickets at the NBP Sports Complex in the opening round match of the Cricket Associations Championship on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Bismillah contributed an unbeaten 144 off 148 balls in Balochistan’s second innings of 233 all out in 53 overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Niaz Khan and Mohammad Imran bagged three wickets apiece, while Maaz Khan took two wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa achieved the 29 runs target without losing any wicket.

Earlier, having resumed their first innings at 449 for nine in 106 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 461 in the 110th over.

At the KCCA Stadium, after resuming their second innings at 82 for two, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 290 in the 90th over. Mohammad Umair coming to bat at number seven top-scored with a 105-ball 85, which included three fours and three sixes. Rameez Alam scored a 139-ball 74, hitting six fours. Umer Khan, who had bagged five wickets in the first innings, bagged six wickets for 123 runs.

Chasing 380 to win, Northern were 101 for one in 26 overs when bails were drawn. Nasir Nawaz returned undefeated on a 51-ball 54, smashing four fours and two sixes.

Danish Aziz, batting at number five, scored 86 off 183, which included nine boundaries, to help Sindh post 202 all out.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 256 all out, 71.3 overs (Mohammad Shahid 65, Jalat Khan 45; Maaz Khan 3-60, Mohammad Imran 3-62, Mohammad Abbas Afridi 2-46) and 233 all out, 53 overs (Bismillah Khan 144 not out; Niaz Khan 3-28, Mohammad Imran 3-51, Maaz Khan 2-59).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 461 all out, 109.4 overs (Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat 114, Mohsin Khan 82, Israrullah 71, Mohammad Bilal 56 not out, Mehran Ibrahim 53; Jalat Khan 4-109, Gohar Faiz 3-102) and 29-0, 5.4 overs.