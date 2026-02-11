Royal Family knows there can be ‘no more glossing’ of Andrew downfall

The Royal Family is accused of responding to Epstein files ‘too late.’

King Charles and his family, who have only ever spoken about ex Prince, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, are called out for staying out of touch.

Editor Shona Craven writes for The National: “Royal ‘concern’ has come much too late. The statement – although brief, and not mentioning any names – is seen as significant given the fresh disclosure of grim correspondence between Epstein and the former duke and duchess of York.”

He says: “There can be no more glossing over the links between the sex offender and the desperate, grasping, entitled, sycophantic royals.”

The expert adds: “Of course, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and the countless depraved men in their circle had many, many other victims, and we will never know all of their names or even how many of them are still alive.”

“As more evidence emerges about the tactics used, the sexual violence inflicted and the suffering caused, most victims will not want to be in the thoughts of the rich and powerful – the very category of people whose privilege extends to being able to rape young women on demand. Instead, they will want to be left in peace to try to recover from the trauma they have suffered,” she notes.