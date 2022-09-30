ACP to hold art show today for flood victims

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) on Thursday held a press conference to announce an art exhibition that is being organised by the council to help the flood victims.

The press conference, which was held at the ACP’s Haseena Moin Hall, was addressed by the council’s president Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ijaz Ahmad Farooqui, and artists Shahid Rassam and Muhammad Zeeshan.

Shah said there was a terrible situation of floods in Pakistan, due to which the ACP had decided to hold an art exhibition to help the flood-hit people. He also recalled that the ACP had participated in the relief work after the 2005 earthquake.

Shah informed the media that after the flood crisis had emerged, the ACP immediately deposited Rs20 million in the flood relief fund. He added that trucks filled with rations were being sent to different areas of the province.