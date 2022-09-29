Nadra verification centre opens at CDA

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis inaugurated Nadra Verification Centre at the CDA Citizen Facilitation Centre here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDA chairman said that the establishment of Nadra verification centre will provide the best facilities to the applicants, especially the affectees of Islamabad.

Similarly, after establishing Nadra verification centre no third party will be able to file claims in CDA on behalf of the affectees. This counter will help eliminate chances and complaints of fraud with affectess of Islamabad.

He said that transparency is being ensured in all matters of CDA. Similarly, various steps are being taken to provide more facilities to the citizens coming to the CDA Citizen Facilitation Centre. He further said delay in disposal of applications will not be tolerated and will personally monitor the delay in applications due to unnecessary reasons. Later, the CDA chairman visited the Citizen Facilitation Centre and reviewed the facilities being provided. He further directed that all available resources should be utilized for the further facilitation of Citizens.

He further directed that a dashboard be established through which the applications collected at one window operations can be monitored. He directed that access of this dashboard be provided in the Chairman office. He also said that action will be taken against those who cause undue delays in disposal of applications and cases. He further said that the purpose of establishing the Citizen Facilitation Centre is to provide the best facilities to the public.