Anas, Ammad on course for title clash

ISLAMABAD: Anas Ali Shah (Pb) and Mohammad Ammad stayed on course to meet in the final of PSF Junior Squash Circuit No III at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad, following their quarter-finals success.
Anas blanked Mehmood Mehboob (PB) 3-0 while Ammad got the better of Azlan Khawar (PB) 3-1.
Boys under-11: Faizan (PB) bt Safwan (KP) 3-1, Harmas (PB) bt Ahmed Naz (KP) 3-0, Malik Muhmmad (PB) bt Abdullah (PB) 3-0, Mamoon (KP) bt Jasim (PB) 3-0.
Boys under-13: Ahmed Khalil (KP) bt Haris (KP) 3-0, Shahzeb (KP) bt Amir (PB) 3-0, Ahad (Sindh) bt Ayan (PB) 3-0, Noman (KP) bt Fawad (KP) 3-0. Boys under-15: Azan Ali (Army) bt Ubaidullah (KP) 3-1, Mubeen (PAF) bt Haris (PAF) 3-0, Mustaf (PAF) bt Hamza (PAF) 3-0, Ibrahim (PAF) bt Yahya (PB).
