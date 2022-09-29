Mob justice

Recently in Karachi, there have been several instances where muggers and robbers have been caught and lynched by enraged mobs. The people of the city appear to be fed up with the inability of the police to protect them from criminals and are taking matters into their own hands.

In addition, the backlogged justice system fails to deliver any penalties to those criminals who the police do manage to capture, allowing them to rob and steal with impunity. There is a dire need to address the out-of-control law and order situation in Karachi as its people have the right to safety and peace of mind.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi