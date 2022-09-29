Higher standards

In Pakistan there are two main exam systems at the secondary school level: matriculation/intermediate and the O/A-Level system. The latter is the most common due to its low cost, but it lacks value as the curriculum has been unchanged for many years and many of the courses are not very useful. During final exams, most students are able to memorize the answers without using much critical thinking.
The O/A-Level system’s curriculum and exams are approved by the British Council. Though it is, in my opinion, superior in terms of quality, only a minority of students can access this system due to the high fees of the schools that offer it. I believe that the O/A-level system, with some changes, should become the standard, mainstream system and it should be made cheaper so that it is accessible to the majority of students.
Areesha Rafiq
Karachi
The PTI chairman is bent upon continuing his anti-government public agitations and is planning to march on the...
Although the government of Pakistan has passed multiple laws prohibiting begging, the number of beggars in our society...
Recently in Karachi, there have been several instances where muggers and robbers have been caught and lynched by...
This letter refers to article ‘Breaking the false glass ceiling’ by Sharmila Faruqi. The article explains how...
I live in the city of lights , but the residential society I live in, which is located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 8,...
The idea that electric vehicles are somehow carbon-free is one of the most flawed in our public discourse. The most...
Comments