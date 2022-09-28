RoK plantation drive

Islamabad : The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad in its commitment to assist and encourage nature conservation held a plantation campaign in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at supporting Pakistan in combatting Climate Change, says a press release.

The plantation activity held near the Shah Maqsood Interchange of the Hazara Motorway in KP was jointly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Forest Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan. The Korean Ambassador, Suh Sangpyo while speaking at the ceremony collectively appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government and its’ citizens in Climate Change mitigation and mentioned other green and sustainable development initiatives being undertaken and possibilities of cooperation.

The ambassador also mentioned the significance of such plantation activities in restoring biodiversity and ecosystem amidst devastating floods crisis and global warming. Senior officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest department, IUCN and Haripur University Faculty and students were present at the ceremony.