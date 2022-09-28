Subsidised wheat flour to be sold at 700 points, says Sharjeel

The Sindh government has established 700 special sales points across the province for the provision of wheat flour to consumers at subsidised rates.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the points had been established to provide wheat flour at a special subsidised rate of Rs65 per kilogram.
He said these points would sell wheat flour in five- and 10-kilogram bags. He added that advertisements would appear in newspapers on Wednesday (today) to inform the public about the locations of these points.
Erum Lakhani has been re-appointed as the chancellor of Iqra University, the largest private university in Sindh.For...
conversion into residential colony in North NazimabadBy Jamal KhurshidThe Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices...
The Pakistan Customs Collectorate Enforcement on Tuesday announced the seizure of Rs541 million smuggled tyres which...
A suspected robber was gunned down and a policeman wounded during an encounter on Tuesday. Four more suspected robbers...
“Natural disasters bring baby booms,” said Dr Wajiha Javed of Getz Pharma on Tuesday. She said that unwanted...
Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said Indonesia has the largest population of Muslims in a...
Comments