Wednesday September 28, 2022
Karachi

Subsidised wheat flour to be sold at 700 points, says Sharjeel

By Our Correspondent
September 28, 2022

The Sindh government has established 700 special sales points across the province for the provision of wheat flour to consumers at subsidised rates.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the points had been established to provide wheat flour at a special subsidised rate of Rs65 per kilogram.

He said these points would sell wheat flour in five- and 10-kilogram bags. He added that advertisements would appear in newspapers on Wednesday (today) to inform the public about the locations of these points.

