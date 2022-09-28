‘Early polls solution to all problems’

LAHORE:Adviser on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said the nexus between the offenders and the wrongdoers has been fully exposed, adding that their usurping the power was only meant to conceal their theft.

Omer Sarfaraz Cheema while speaking at a press conference along with Minister for Sports and Culture Malik Taimoor Masood at the DGPR office revealed that Imran Khan was taking the national economy to 5.9pc but the corrupt gang ruined the ever progressing and thriving economy in only four months. He said that Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir and Maryam Aurangzeb have explicitly stated that Shehbaz Sharif consulted with such a person on important matters who is a convicted culprit and fled from the country on the pretext of fake medical reports. He said that disciplinary action should be taken against Shehbaz Sharif on violating the Official Security Act. He said it is a big joke with the national economy that Ishaq Dar has been handed over the key of the national exchequer who achieved notoriety in doing money laundering. He said that the economy is at the verge of a disaster and the sole solution to the problems of the country is to hold transparent elections at the earliest. He disclosed that the Punjab government as always will celebrate Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil Alemeen (PBUH) with great respect. Cheema denounced that the former governments had put aside an important sector like tourism and the country after the lapse of 75 years found a leader in the form of Imran Khan whose focus is just to serve people.