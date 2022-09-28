Officials injured in attack during operation against illegal schemes

LAHORE:During an operation against illegal housing schemes in Ravi City, a Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) team and an assistant commissioner were attacked, several employees injured and government vehicles destroyed. A case was registered against the attackers.

Ravi Urban Development Authority has started working to take action against illegal housing schemes within its limits. On Tuesday, when the RUDA along with the District administration started an operation against the illegal housing scheme, Park View, in Mohalinwal area, more than 100 people attacked the RUDA team and took the officials hostages and subjected them to torture.

Ten employees of RUDA were injured while driver of City Assistant Commissioner (AC) fainted due to head injuries. RUDA Land Manager Jazb Watto’s left leg fractured. Zubair Alamgir, Manager Architect’s, arm was fractured, Kanwal Siddique, Imran, sub-engineer, Imran Shahzad, guard, Faizan Zafar, Usman Pasha manager structure, Ejaz and Osman Khalid, cameraman, were seriously injured.

The attackers took away wallets from RUDA employees, guns from the guards and a camera from the cameraman. Imran Amin, head of Ruda, said no person will be allowed to challenge the government writ. According to the Ruda master plan, those housing societies which are illegal will not be approved in any way. A case was registered against the attackers. Muhammad Murtaza, AC City, said that the operation against illegal housing schemes will continue.