Shamed Andrew to ‘kiss and tell’ after dip in popularity

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly digging his own grave with his potential move.

The former Duke of York is reportedly preparing to write a memoir after Royal exile. Former Royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner argues this claims be the ex Prince’s final nail in the coffin.

He said: "There are also constant rumours that Andrew is writing a kiss-and-tell book on the whole affair, which could be, if it materializes, the final nail in the coffin for the monarchy."

"William and Kate have issued a statement this afternoon, saying their greatest sympathies lie with the victims. Gradually, the Royals are circling the wagons metaphorically with Prince Edward stating he was extremely concerned about the victims too," Pelham Turner said, reports the Express US.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship to Jeffrey Epstein was not only based on alleged wild parties, illicit activities, paedophilia and debauchery, it was also an exchange of important information that impacted global trade and international relations.

More revelations are coming out of the three million documents released by the US Department of Justice last week in the Epstein files. And apart from the disturbing email exchange with the convicted paedophile, one correspondence indicated that Andrew had been leaking crucial information.

The former Duke of York’s ‘Special Adviser’ Amit Patel seemed to have sent Andrew four attachments which were “visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia”