‘LB elections to change AJK’s political, economic structure’

MUZAFFARABAD/BAGH: The leaders of different political parties and prominent social activists on Monday, appreciating the holding of local bodies elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after 31 years, said the elections would change the social, political and economic structure of the region.

Speaking in the round table conference organised under the auspices of the Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms, prominent businessman and CPDR President Zulfiqar Abbasi said the democratic system of government is not complete without a local government system, because it is the local government that engages ordinary citizens in decision-making and ensures their participation in the government.

He expressed the hope that after the local bodies elections, fresh leadership will emerge which will lead the region towards rapid socio-economic development and prosperity. Zulfiqar Abbasi said that after the election of the local bodies’ representatives, the resources would be used in accordance with the needs of the common man, while the chances of corruption will also decrease.

He demanded the government make adequate arrangements for the training of local bodies’ representatives, so that they could play their role effectively. Analyst Ershad Mahmud said that more than 5,500 people would be elected in the local bodies elections to be held in the mid of the next month. It seems that around 15,000 people will participate in the election process, he said, adding that shifting the powers at the lower level of administration would benefit the common man. He said the people wouldn’t have to visit the government offices to fix small issues, adding that by and large, the hereditary politics would also come to an end and gradually.