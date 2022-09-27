 
close
Tuesday September 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tunisian mayor held after fruit seller suicide

By AFP
September 27, 2022

TUNIS: Tunisian police on Monday arrested the mayor of a town where a fruit seller committed suicide after his scales were seized by council officials, sparking protests, a judicial spokesman said. Mohamed Amine Dridi, 25, hanged himself on Saturday two days after the electronic scales he used on his fruit and vegetable stall were taken, Tunisian media reported.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 13 hours ago

    President Kais Saeed and not the mayor is the man to be held responsible. There will have to be a long and hard struggle against him.

    0 0