Filtration plants dispatched to flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Alkhidmat Foundation has sent eight Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Plants to flood ravaged areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdus Shakoor while addressing the ceremony stated that the Foundation was keeping continue its activities associated with the people affected by the heavy rains and floods.

The Foundation managed 13 fixed water filtration plants for flood victims whereas for transporting potable water to remote areas it arranged seven mobile water filtration plants, he said.Moreover, more than 9,000 jerry canes were also distributed among the victims, he explained and said that more than 180,000 persons were being provided with potable water.He said that trackers would be installed at filtration plants.