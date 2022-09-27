Consulting a fugitive violation of Official Secrets Act: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema termed the consultation between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif on important national issues as grave violation of the Official Secrets Act, saying that immediate legal action should be taken by arresting Shehbaz Sharif.

Cheema said that three federal ministers have so far confirmed consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He further said that Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage had wasted huge sums from national kitty on recent foreign trips. Shehbaz tried his best to beg, but he could only manage to degrade the country, Cheema said.

Cheema opined that the nation will not allow the palace conspiracies and the 'London Plan' to succeed under any circumstances. He said that Ishaq Dar is a fired cartridge who had fled the country after sinking the ship of the country's economy. Dar's return will only benefit the Sharif family for whom he has been involved in money laundering and illegal activities, he maintained.

Cheema also said that the Shehbaz-Zardari government is trying to fix the country's economy with stitches, while the only solution lies in main surgery i.e. general elections.