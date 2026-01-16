Mississippi postal worker arrested after complaints of marijuana odour in letters

Police in Forest, Mississippi, were taken by surprise when complaints about letters smelling of marijuana led to the arrest of a US postal worker.

According to WLBT3, Lavelle Lee Culpepper, a United States Postal Service mail carrier, has been arrested following a weeks-long investigation by the Forest Police Department.

Officers say the probe began after several members of the public raised a puzzling concern that their mail deliveries allegedly came with ‘a strong odour of marijuana.’

According to police, the complaints piled up until officers decided to take a closer look. They stopped Culpepper while he was out on his delivery route, driving a USPS mail truck.

After a search, what they found raised eyebrows. Police say Culpepper had around eight ounces of marijuana on him, along with plastic bags that suggested intent to distribute.

Officers also allege he was under the influence of marijuana while driving the mail truck.

Culpepper now faces a long list of charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a DUI related to marijuana use.

He is currently being held at the Scott County Jail as the case moves forward.