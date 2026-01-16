Mississippi postal worker arrested after complaints of marijuana odour in letters
Police found around eight ounces of marijuana on Culpepper with plastic bags
Police in Forest, Mississippi, were taken by surprise when complaints about letters smelling of marijuana led to the arrest of a US postal worker.
According to WLBT3, Lavelle Lee Culpepper, a United States Postal Service mail carrier, has been arrested following a weeks-long investigation by the Forest Police Department.
Officers say the probe began after several members of the public raised a puzzling concern that their mail deliveries allegedly came with ‘a strong odour of marijuana.’
According to police, the complaints piled up until officers decided to take a closer look. They stopped Culpepper while he was out on his delivery route, driving a USPS mail truck.
After a search, what they found raised eyebrows. Police say Culpepper had around eight ounces of marijuana on him, along with plastic bags that suggested intent to distribute.
Officers also allege he was under the influence of marijuana while driving the mail truck.
Culpepper now faces a long list of charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a DUI related to marijuana use.
He is currently being held at the Scott County Jail as the case moves forward.
-
Insurrection Act of 1807: All you need to know about powerful US emergency law
-
Elon Musk backs Donald Trump to invoke Insurrection Act amid Minnesota protests
-
Fire causes power outage on Tokyo train lines, thousands stranded as ‘operations halted’
-
Taiwan, TSMC to expand US investment: A strategic move in global AI chip race
-
UN chief lashes out at countries violating international law; warns 'new geopolitics' could jeopardize world order
-
Carney meets Xi in Beijing: Key developments revealed in the new Canada-China trade roadmap
-
Trump accepts Nobel Peace medal from Machado: What it means for Venezuela politics?
-
Ex-Chicago mayor hit with lawsuit over unpaid credit card bills