We are owed

This letter refers to the article ‘Climate justice’ (September 26, 2022) by Khalid Bhatti. According to the writer, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have clearly shown that Pakistan is “a victim of the growing climate crisis” and deserves help from those responsible.

Pakistan needs billions of dollars for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected people and areas, respectively. The international community, particularly the developed nations, have an undeniable obligation to help our country navigate these tough times.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah