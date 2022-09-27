Shaheen Force kills suspected robber

A suspected robber was killed and another arrested in an injured state during an encounter with the Shaheen Force in North Karachi on Monday.
Sir Syed police said that when the two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting citizens, Shaheen Force personnel reached the crime scene and killed one of the suspects after an exchange of fire and arrested his companion in an injured state.
The dead and injured robbers were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police claimed to have seized two pistols, six cell phones, cash and a motorcycle from their possession. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Rising ArtThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled...
A total of 343 more persons tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi during last 24 hours. Sindh health department...
Due to varied climatic and geological dynamics in the flood-hit regions of Sindh, the drainage of floodwater there...
An anti-terrorism court has issued a notice to a prosecutor of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, to file their response to...
The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of a convict and upheld his death sentence in a policeman’s...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has warned that partners will be...
Comments