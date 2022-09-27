Shaheen Force kills suspected robber

A suspected robber was killed and another arrested in an injured state during an encounter with the Shaheen Force in North Karachi on Monday.

Sir Syed police said that when the two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting citizens, Shaheen Force personnel reached the crime scene and killed one of the suspects after an exchange of fire and arrested his companion in an injured state.

The dead and injured robbers were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police claimed to have seized two pistols, six cell phones, cash and a motorcycle from their possession. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.