People advised to adopt dengue preventive measures

SARGODHA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha president Dr Sikandar Warraich on Sunday advised the citizens to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue.

Talking to media in his office, he said, in the wake of surging dengue cases, the citizens should properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes. Dr Sikandar Warraich said that mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums, and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used tyres and other items.

He further said that dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years had become a major public health concern. He said dengue fever was a severe, flu-like illness that affected infants, young children, and adults alike. The rapid growth of urban population was bringing ever greater number of people into contact with this vector, especially in areas that were favorable for mosquito breeding like in areas, where household water storage was common and solid waste disposal services were inadequate, he added.

Dr Sikandar revealed that dengue viruses were transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes, adding that mosquitoes generally acquired the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. He said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito was capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life. He said that virus circulated in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffered from fever.

He added the clinical features of dengue fever varied according to the age of patient. Dr Sikandar after continuing his talk said infants and young children might have a non-specific febrile illness with a rash as older children and adults may have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with an abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and rash.

FLOOD HIT FAMILIES GET RS 240M: The district administration disbursed Rs 240 million among 9,600 families affected by flood in Esa Khel through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The amount was distributed at the rate of Rs 25,000 per family under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance, said Central Camp in-charge BISP, Muhammad Saleem here on Sunday while talking to media. For this purpose, four special payment centres had been set up in the areas including Public Library, Union Council Kalor, Union council Taraag and Kamer Mushani Union Council Taekhail, he added. All payment centres remained open on Saturday for the disbursement of payment to the affectees, he added.

The administration directed the staff concerned to remain present at the camps to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions. Affected families could send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance Programme and upon receiving message they could visit their nearby campsite to receive payment, he added.

RELIEF GOODS: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Sargodha on Sunday dispatched three truckloads containing food items, bedsheets, blankets, coolers and clothes to the flood-hit area of Kot Mithan. Foundation district president Mian Izhaarul Haq said the foundation would continue relief activities for the flood-hit people till their complete rehabilitation.

He thanked the people for donation to the Al-Khidmat Foundation. He said that rehabilitation of 30 million flood victims was a big challenge which needed a comprehensive strategy for the distribution of financial aid transparently at the government level. Vice president Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Arshad Shahid and general secretary Mian Muhammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.