13 murder cases resolved in September

LAHORE:Sadar Investigation Division police solved 13 cases of murders and blind murders during the current month.

Raiwind City Investigation police arrested two accused Majeed and Mudassar for killing their neighbour Naveed over a minor dispute of Rs10. Satukatla Investigation police arrested two brothers Abdullah and Saifullah for killing a citizen Salahuddin. The victim had killed the brother of the accused Abdullah and Saifullah in 2018.

Sabzazar Investigation police arrested Ehtesham, Danish and Saeem for killing one Osama over a minor quarrel. Sundar Investigation police arrested one Naeem Kashif for killing his mother, two accused Imsael and Afzal for killing one Shehbaz Masih and arrested three accused Akbar Iqbal, Nasir alias Nanha and Niaz Ahmed for killing their aunt Maqbool Bibi over a property issue. Greentown Investigation police arrested Surayya Bibi, Mumtaz Bibi and Rabia in a robbery case. Mustafa Town Investigation police arrested one Javed, who had injured a security guard during a robbery.