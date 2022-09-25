2 accused held

 
Sunday September 25, 2022
By APP
September 25, 2022

Rawalpindi : The Police on Saturday arrested two persons wanted in a murder case registered in New Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to arrest two accused, who had allegedly killed a person namely Tahir Hussain nearly one week ago. A case on application of the victim’s father was registered in New Town police station. He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

