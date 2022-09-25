2 accused held

Rawalpindi : The Police on Saturday arrested two persons wanted in a murder case registered in New Town Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to arrest two accused, who had allegedly killed a person namely Tahir Hussain nearly one week ago. A case on application of the victim’s father was registered in New Town police station. He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.
Islamabad : A group of beggars pretending to be disabled was arrested after their activities were secretly monitored...
Islamabad : An old black bear cub rescued last week from Gujar Khan is showing improvement in health and is adjusting...
Islamabad : Members of the European Parliament urged the Pakistani government to undertake timely reforms and...
Islamabad : The Noon police have traced a blind murder committed by unknown persons, the police said.On September 3,...
Islamabad : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan held an awareness-raising session to discuss the legal framework...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority has taken up the task of population control of stray dogs in Islamabad...
