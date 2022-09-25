Blind murder traced, one arrested

Islamabad : The Noon police have traced a blind murder committed by unknown persons, the police said.
On September 3, 2022, Noon Police Station recovered the dead body of an unknown man and registered case no.644 dated 03.09.22 under section 302.
Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akber Nasir Khan directed DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha to ensure the arrest of the killer. A special police team was constituted and headed by SSP (Investigation). The police team worked hard, and investigated the case by using modern investigation techniques and succeeded in arresting the accused, the deceased's real son, who was identified as Bilal Khan, while further investigation is underway.
DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals and bring them to justice.
